Sunny Leone may have been away from the big screen for quite some time, but the diva is making her sizzling presence felt on Instagram and how.

Sunny has shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot and set Instagram on fire. The Mastizaade actress looks extremely sexy in each of the frames as she flaunts her curves wearing lingerie.

Sunny is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas of Bollywood, and she showed it well in the latest monochrome photoshoot. Tomas Moucka is the man behind the lens.

Sunny was last seen in the movie Tera Intezaar starring Arbaaz Khan as the male lead. The film bombed at the box office. Although Sunny's films have not been working at the box office, she has been hogging the limelight with her hit item numbers.

Last year, the 37-year-old diva had entertained her fans with as many as three item songs, and each one of them was hit. First, she had shaken leg along with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees for the song Laila. Then she had shown her oomph factor in the song Piya More from Baadshaho, followed by Trippy Trippy song from Bhoomi.

Sunny, who has been ridiculed for her past profession as a porn star, had also won hearts when she and her husband adopted a girl from a village in Maharashtra. They named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

The couple was later blessed with twin boys through surrogacy whom they named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Meanwhile, a biopic is being made on the life of Sunny.

Check Sunny's sensuous avatar in her latest photoshoot:

:) A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 16, 2018 at 8:14am PDT