Not the newbies, not the Khans, not the gossip-girls; we want Karan Johar to host these 5 female celebrities on season 7 of Koffee with Karan.

Radhika Apte

They say you have not arrived unless you feature on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. However, with Radhika Apte, it would just be vice-versa. It would be correct to assume that the show has not touched all verticals unless it invites the mega-talented Radhika Apte on the show. Since Radhika and Karan come from two diametrically opposite schools of thought, it would be entertaining to see the two be shocked, surprised and scandalised with what the other one has to say.

Neena Gupta

The 'powerhouse performer' Neena Gupta is making more heads turn with her sartorial choices and uninhibited statements now than she made back in those days. Truly an interviewer's delight, Neena doesn't mind calling a spade a spade. Importantly, Neena Gupta has some scores to settle with Karan Johar, who had given Neena his number but never used to pick her call (Neena wanted SRK and Karan to convince Masaba to not act).

Swara Bhaskar

Fiery, feisty and fearless; three words that best describe Swara Bhaskar. We expect Swara, who has always been vocal about the industry's obsession with weight-loss, fashion and stereotypes, to be an absolute riot on the show. Not the one to mince her words, it would be fun to watch Swara school Karan Johar on a thing or two. Anticipating some fireworks, anyone?

Sunny Leone

If you look at it, Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most sorted female celebrity we have in the industry today. Leone is just focusing on her career without trying to rub anyone the wrong way or without trying to be a part of any league. Wouldn't it be interesting to know something saucy and candid from Sunny about her views on the industry people, their affairs, competition, cat-fights etc?

Neha Dhupia

While Karan has appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha, it would be interesting to see Neha at the other side of the table this time. From her marriage with Angad Bedi, pregnancy, Roadies' journey to motherhood; there is so much we would want to listen to from her. Won't you?