Indie star Radhika Apte looked as entrancing as ever as she attended the IIFA awards in Mumbai recently. The actress was dressed in a white outfit and shared pictures on social media and the fans are loving it. Radhika Apte was slaying it in her white dress paired with a simple necklace and subtle yet prominent make-up which perfectly complimented her entire outfit, the actress was a sight to behold.

The actress has carved a niche for herself and is able to blend into any character she plays on the big screen and the digital platform. By giving two superhits back to back like 'Andhadhun' and 'Padman' Radhika Apte is knocking towards the international doors, the actress is all set for her debut on the international platform with two movies, 'Liberate' were she will be playing the role of A Spy and on the Apple TV series 'Shantaram'.

Furthermore, she will be seen alongside Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in her next movie 'Raat Akeli Hai'.The actress has finished with her first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The pair were last seen for a web series.