Sunny Deol is famous. His 'dhai kilo ka haath' is famous. And it does more than just scaring villains and fighting them off. The actor might shout and roar on the bigscreen but off it, he lets his work do the talking. And the recent example of theatres getting back to full house occupancy is a valid proof of that. Not many are aware that it was Sunny Deol who actually got this move made.

A report says it was Sunny Deol who went and met Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar to discuss and bring about the change in the policy. "It was Sunny Deol who led the delegation from the film industry and met Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, Secretary, I & B Ministry and Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, a few days back.

He requested them to consider the request for allowing theatres to function at "greater than 50% occupancy, and preferably at 100% itself," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

Sunny Deol was accompanied by the President, Multiplex Association of India - Kamal Gianchandani and CEO of The Producers Guild of India - Nitin Tej Ahuja. The report says that Sunny Deol explained how producers, distributors and theatre owners were losing out a lot of money on films not being able to release in theatres.

The actor also spoke about how other things like swimming pool, gyms, and banquet halls had been given the permission to work at full capacity. Since the movie business plays a major role in strengthening the economy, the ministers also promised to contemplate and come to a conclusion.

The ministers listened to the argument and assured Sunny Deol that they would take this into consideration. "At the end of the day, the whole movie business helps everyone in the supply chain. It is only going to help the economy further as the money generated by sales of movie tickets keep the business going for one and all," a source told Bollywood Hungama.