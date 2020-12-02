Ever since the pandemic broke out in India, we have been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. From celebrities to commoners, to VVIPs, the dreaded virus hasn't spared anyone. Currently, there are 4,28,644 active cases, whereas 89,32,647 patients have been discharged so far, including 43,062 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Let's take a look at some of the famous personalities who were infected by Coronavirus, are under home quarantine or have won against the virus.

Sunny Deol

Latest to contract the novel coronavirus is Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol. The Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Ranjit Thakur, Block Medical Officer at Nagar, said that the sample of the actor was taken along with his three other associates. Two samples were found positive, while the two others were inconclusive. He said better medical care would be provided to the actor, and the health staff would monitor his health daily.

On Wednesday morning, he took to his Twitter handle to share the information with his fans.

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

The report stated that the 64-year-old Bollywood star had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai. He was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

Other famous personalities who have tested positive and recovered this year are:

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. Trump has tweeted, 'We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!" Trump and Melania got tested after the US President's close aide Hope Hicks tested COVID-19 positive.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Bachchans

A few months ago, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus A day later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter were also reported positive. Currently, the Bachchan's are fit and fine and have won against the deadly virus.



Tom Hanks

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the Coronavirus in March. The Oscar-winning actor appeared talked about his battle against the virus.

During the virtual interaction, Hanks said that it took 8-9 days to get over the coronavirus, and during the time, his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers." He also recalled being and feeling very fatigued and sore throughout.

"We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened," Hanks was quoted saying while he talked of how he and wife were diagnosed with the virus in the first place.

The pair were briefly hospitalised and then were home quarantined for several weeks. They were active on social media platforms sharing updates to their fans.

SS Rajamouli

In July 2020, Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and his family members had tested positive for coronavirus they were under home quarantine. The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit Baahubali series.

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. The film's director Dijo Jose and many of the crew members were also tested positive for Covid-19. It was after the crew members tested positive that Prithviraj decided to get himself tested.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj would soon star in an epic project will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Indira Varma

Indian-origin Game of Thrones star Indira Varma had also tested COVID-19 positive In March, and her diagnosis came two days after fellow Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested had positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram to share the news. "I'm in bed with it, and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.

Born to an Indian father and Swiss mother, Varma has starred in films like Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love in 1996, Bride and Prejudice (2004) and the historical drama series Rome.

The war against the virus is still on. Stay home and stay safe.