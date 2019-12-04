While we would always look back at the 80s and the 90s for evergreen songs, path defining films, exemplary performances; we would also look at that era for some sensational off-screen romances that rocked the industry. Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh's affair was one such relationship that made major headlines.

The steamy affair

Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh gave a number of blockbusters to the audience, like Betaab and Sunny. While the audience loved their onscreen pairing, what they did not know was that their romance was brewing off-screen too. But right at the time when Amrita had lost her heart to Sunny and did not even try hiding it from anyone, she came to know of Sunny Deol's marriage to Pooja.

It is said that Sunny Deol was a married man even before he had entered the industry. But the family had suggested him to keep his marriage hidden from the media glare as they felt it would help him become more popular. However, the word got out sooner than expected and all hell broke loose.

Sunny's affair with Dimple Kapadia

Amrita Singh was left devastated and refused to be with a married man. What had hurt her the most was Sunny Deol's 'lies' about his marital status. While Amrita found solace in the arms of Saif Ali Khan, it was Dimple Kapadia who entered Sunny's life like a breath of fresh air.

The two soon hit it off and were inseparable. Blowing the lid off their relationship, Amrita Singh had said, "I think she's having her cake and eating it too. She's got nothing to lose and most importantly, she's got her guy where she wants him. So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at status quo," Singh had said in an old interview.

Sunny Deol and Dimple not only ruled the big screen with their sparkling chemistry in films like - Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunah, Narasimha etc, but also off-screen. Sunny and Dimple used to attend many events together. There were rumours of a secret marriage ceremony between the two but nothing came out officially. Decades later, Sunny and Dimple are still together.