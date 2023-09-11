Sunny Deol has taken father and veteran actor Dharmendra to the US for a special treatment. The duo would be staying in US for 15-20 days till the treatment is completed. Sunny has put a break on the success and celebration parties of Gadar 2 and rushed to the US to accompany his father. The exact cause or the health condition has not been revealed yet.

Cause unknown

"Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about," an India Today report stated. Dharmendra, who is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is 87 years old.

Sunny on hiking his fee

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is enjoying the mammoth success of Gadar 2. The film has entered the elite Rs 500 crore club and is not showing any signs of slowing down. Sunny Deol's career has taken a kickstart once again with the enormous success of Gadar 2. There are reports of the Damini actor having hiked his fee to Rs 50 crore.

Reacting to it, Sunny Deol had said in an interview, "First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don't charge will be decided when I sign my next film."

"Right now, we are trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2. I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb, I didn't compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today, Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main tha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai (I am where I was, people's perception has changed)," he told Rediff.