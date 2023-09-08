Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has received a mammoth opening. The film saw insanely tremendous footfall and has emerged as the highest Bollywood opener. Helmed by Atlee, the film made some smashing numbers at the box office, right on the day of its release. The Jawan frenzy and mania that had gripped the nation is reflecting in the numbers the film made.

The mammoth collection

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the action thriller has made a ginormous collection of Rs 75 crore on Day 1. With the long weekend, the film is expected to enter Rs 100 crore club right on day 2. The report states that the film collected Rs 65 crore in Hindi language, and Rs 5 crore each in Tamil and Telugu languages. With this, the film has beaten the record of Gadar 2 opening day collection.

Jawan mania grips overseas

Sunny Deol's film had collected Rs 40 crore nett on its opening day. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's magnum opus is expected to make a minimum of Rs 21 crore business today. And the Jawan fever is not just prevalent in India, overseas too, there's no escaping SRK's magic. The film has reportedly made a business of Rs 150 crore overseas on day 1.

From pouring milk on SRK's poster, dancing to the dhol beats outside theatre, queueing up at 6 Am for the morning show to dancing crazily inside the theatre; audience has shown their love to Shah Rukh Khan in numerous ways. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Priyamani and many more big names. The film has been produced by Gauri Khan.