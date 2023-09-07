Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened to thunderous numbers at the box office today. From milk poured on SRK's cut out to senior citizens dancing inside the theatre, the Jawan frenzy has grippled the nation. Amid all this, the film has leaked on various sites within a few hours of its release. Shockingly, the film has now become available for free downloads on various platforms.

Makers get into swift action

If reports are to be believed, the makers soon got into action and reached out to the IT cell. The film that deserves to be watched on the big screen, has opened to some gigantic numbers. However, if not controlled within few hours, the piracy might affect the box office numbers. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan's fans would throng to the theatre in any case to watch the film of the superstar.

SRK fandom angry

One SRK fan took to social media and tagged Anurag Thakur and Shah Rukh Khan, lashed out at the government for not being able to stop piracy with stringent laws. "Which law have you made? Right now no one is following that law. Jawan has been released today, and after some time it has been leaked online. The film industry suffers huge losses due to movies being leaked online," the user wrote.

Laws against Piracy

Piracy is a criminal act and the person visiting such sites can also be penalised. As per the Cinematograph Act of 2019, a person seen recording the film without the consent of the makers can face jail term of up to 3 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs. Downloading, watching or cicrulating such pirated content is also a punishable criminal act. Apart from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs fine; the person can also receive a jail term.

Disclaimer: We at International Business Times strongly condemn piracy and urge cinema lovers avoid leaked content, which is a risky behaviour.