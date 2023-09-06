Is Nayantara Donning A Bikini For SRKs Jawan? Close
Is Nayantara Donning A Bikini For SRK's Jawan?

#BoycottJawanMovie has been trending big on social media, a day before Shah Rukh Khan's biggest entertainer is set to release. The trailer, first look, songs have already conquered the audience and it is no secret that the film will shatter all box office records. Amid this, a particular section on social media has started trending #BoycottJawanMovie over various reasons.

Why is BoycottJawanMovie trending?

Some are not pleased with Shah Rukh Khan visiting Tirupati temple before the film's release. Many have called it a publicity gimmick and not actual devotion. Shah Rukh had visited Tirupati temple with Suhana Khan in the wee hours of Tuesday to seek blessings. However, this hasn't gone down well with some on social media.

There is another set of people who are trolling the actor for working in the film produced by Uday Stalin. Many have also said that the film is another attempt by Bollywood to safeguard themselves by ruining the careers of biggest south Indian names. They have mentioned how it was Prabhas first and not is Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Can a trend affect the film's business?

Some are lashing out at makers of the film and comparing it with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and how the film was high on nationalism which Jawan is not. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's magnum opus, Jawan is all set to release on September 7. The film has already broken many records in the advance booking race and there's no denying that it might actually turn out to be the biggest entertainer of the year. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Eijaz Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani are playing pivotal roles in the film.

