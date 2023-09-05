Fans of Shah Rukh Khan all across the world are now eagerly awaiting the release of his new movie Jawan which is all set to hit the screens on September 07. The hype surrounding the movie is mammoth, as this film marks the union of Khan with South Indian hitmaker Atlee.

And now, first reviews coming out about the movie indicate that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver a blockbuster after Pathaan.

Always Bollywood, a box-office tracker and an entertainment portal shared the first review of Jawan on its social media handle, and it give a staggering four out of five stars for this movie.

"Jawan is a fascinating crime-filled movie told from multiple perspectives with perfect pace & cinematography. An absolute entertainer package with action, comedy, thrill & what else," wrote Always Bollywood on its Twitter (X) page.

However, the entertainment portal did not reveal how they managed to watch the film three days before the release of Jawan.

It should be also noted that the makers of Jawan have not organized any press shows for the movie yet, and it still seems a mystery on how Always Bollywood managed to watch the movie.

#JawanReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐#Jawan is a fascinating crime filled movie told from multiple perspectives with perfect pace & cinematography. An absolute entertainer package with action, comedy, thrill & what else.. @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl & @Atlee_dir keep us on the edge of our seat. pic.twitter.com/apMfQyQbHp — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 4, 2023

According to the latest updates, Jawan will feature Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. South Indian starlet Nayanthara is playing an action-packed role in this film, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the character of the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone is playing an extended cameo in the movie.

Several social media users believe that Tamil superstar Vijay will also play a cameo role in this film. However, an official confirmation regarding Vijay's involvement in the movie is yet to be made.

South Indian sensation Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Jawan. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Varma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.