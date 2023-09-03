This year is of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor shattered box-office records in January with the release of Pathaan after he came ending a hiatus of four years. With merely four days left for SRK's Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, the actor recently announced that the advance opening of his next film Jawan has started.

On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update on the number of tickets that have been sold for Thursday so far.

Taran tweeted, "#Jawan advance booking status. Note: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS... Update: Sun, 12 noon * #PVR + #INOX: 168,000, * #Cinepolis: 35,300, * Total: 203,300 tickets sold #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone."

How many tickets have been sold so far?

The ticket is priced as high as ₹2.4K, and have already been sold out.

One of the most expensive tickets in Delhi is seemingly being sold at Ambience Mall, priced at a whopping ₹2400. However, the high prices don't bother fans as they have booked the screens.

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan sold over 4 lakh tickets earning over ₹12.17 crore (gross) in Hindi (2D) and 11.3k tickets worth over ₹78.58 lakh in Hindi (IMAX).

In Tamil (2D), Jawan sold over 8.4K tickets worth ₹12.96 lakh and in Telugu, it sold over 5.5k tickets and earned over ₹7.69 lakh in (2D). According to these figures, the total amount earned is ₹13.17 crore and tickets sold are 4.26 lakh.

Ask SRK

King Khan surprised his fans by hosting Ask SRK on Sunday afternoon and answered most of the fans' questions in his trademark style

Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

A fan asked him, " #Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK."

SRK at his wittest best said, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. (Don't do these social media talks) Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life."

Bullets & Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar!



Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now- https://t.co/2HsBgW40DE#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/P8Ip8Y2P5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Another mentioned, "How you Define all these characters in one word..."

SRK said, "Upright Honest and Patriotic."

There is a lot of love and emotion left in #Jawan by me. Some very heartfelt things hope u appreciate it when u see #Jawan https://t.co/VxY540hjFb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

A fan asked, "People are sometimes so mean, rude and full of hatred, How do you manage to remain so calm, humble and loving towards people after all this ?"

The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan https://t.co/MTJ7W8wAIY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

SRK replied, "People are people everyone has their beliefs....but one has to stay with one's own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts."

Always nahaane meri jaan Sunday ke Sunday….#Jawan https://t.co/eWhHEynwWt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Very proud!! Hope the policemen who do such amazing service for the country appreciate it. #Jawan https://t.co/rdnckhkD31 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan https://t.co/Pbv2OxZAnZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

SRK concluded the session, "Now time to go and take a bath!! Ha ha. Been just happy conversing with you all. Thank u for the love for #Jawan see you all in the theatres....Bas 4 Dun aur. Book your tickets as and when u get time. Love u all", he wrote.