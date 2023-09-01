Fans are waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film is merely 7 days away from its release and King Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film.

The trailer of Jawan was released on August 31, 2023, and SRK was in Dubai the same day to promote his film. He enthralled the audience and his fans with his dance moves. As the trailer was played at Dubai's tallest building Burj Khalifa, fans were in awe of seeing SRK groove to the songs of Jawan. He even mouthed dialogues from his film especially, "Bete Ko haat lagane se..."

Taking to the stage, Shah Rukh said, "To all the parents here, bete ko haath lagane se pahle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father)," and went on to wish all his fans good health.

He also said his line, "Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon (who am I, who I am not. I don't know. I am a promise made to a mother or I am an incomplete intention. Ask yourself if I am good or bad, virtue or evil because I am what you are)."

The actor also released the Arabic version of 'Chaleya' and danced to the tunes as the singers crooned the song at Burj Khalifa.

From whistle to sea of fans cheering for King Khan, the Bollywood star made sure to make the event memorable.

SRK does his signature pose on a boat

The actor arrived in the boat at the Burj Khalifa's lake and waved to the ocean of love in Dubai.

Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover and is releasing on 7th September.