Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is merely a week away from its release. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film. After SRK's exuberant performance at the audio launch in Chennai. The actor dropped the trailer of Jawan.

The plot

Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier in the film and has a team of six girls. They are out on a mission which is against Vijay Sethupathi. The South star plays an antagonist, seemingly a weapon dealer and SRK as a former soldier and his team of women are out to expose the ills of Kaali (Vijay Sethupathi).

The actor dons multiple looks to chase down the menace in the country. Her girls are scattered all across the country. Looks like he has married Nayanthara and they have a son.

The dialogue of the film are powerful and evokes patriotism. There are glimpses of his romantic dialogues with Deepika Padukone as she knocks SRK down when he looks into her eyes.

Take a look at the dialogue of Jawan that will surely put a smile on your face.

Nayanthara asks in the film, "Yeh bataoo chaiye kya?"(What do you want?)

SRK: "Chaiye toh Alia Bhatt?" (I want Alia Bhatt).

SRK: Haar toh mein pehle he gaya tha...( I lost way before).

SRK: Jab mein Villian banta hoon.. toh ( When I become villain).

SRK: Hum jawan hai apne jaan harazr baar daav pe laga sakte hai lekin sirf desh ke liye, tumahari jaise desh bechne ke walo ke liye nai...(We are soldiers and we give our lives for our country and we never crack a deal with the ones who are out there to sell the nation).)

SRK: "Bete ko haat lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar..." (Before you touch my son, first speak to his father.)

The face-off between Vijay Sethupathi and SRK is something to watch out for.

SRK's action-packed avatar and multiple looks with fierce background music by Anirudh has kept the fans at the edge of their seats.

In a nutshell, Jawan is a quest for justice, of women and their vengeance, of a mother and her son.

Watch the trailer here:

Of Justice & A Jawan.

Of Women & their Vengeance.

Of a Mother & A Son.

And of course, a lot of Fun!!!

Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023

Merely a few minutes after the trailer of Jawan was dropped, #JawanIsBlockbuster started trending.

SRK launched the trailer just 7 days before the release. Something nobody has done before I guess. The Trailer looks pretty slick too. Another one to watch in the cinemas :) #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/MM7hFsVfI9 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 31, 2023

Cast

Jawan features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.

Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023. Advance bookings for the film have already opened.