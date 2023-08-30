Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan. The trailer of the film will be released on August 31, 2023, at 9 p.m. and will also be played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa.

SRK sought blessing at Vaishno Devi temple

Ahead of the Jawan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan's video went viral, where he went to Jammu and Kashmir, to offer prayers.

On Tuesday night, SRK dressed in a hoodie, with his face covered, was captured walking towards the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, which is located atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the viral video, officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar are seen.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu earlier today. His much-anticipated film 'Jawan' is scheduled to be released on September 7.



(Source: Third Party)

According to an official, the 58-year-old actor reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance. "The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately," the official said.

This is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit Pathaan.

Jawan audio launch live updates: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter

The actor is currently in Chennai for the music launch for Jawan. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online.

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at a music launch event in Chennai, he blew kisses, greeted everyone with folded hands and hugged Vijay Sethupathi.

Megastar #ShahRukhKhan meeting the team of #Jawan, you can also hear the extended version of #Jawan BGM here and it sounds so good???

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan decorated the city of Chennai ahead of the actor's arrival. Hoardings and cutouts of Jawan's poster were seen in several videos and pictures. Jawan, helmed by director Atlee, will hit the theatres on September 7.

Sharing the poster, SRK added, "Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow from 3 pm onwards."

? The moment we've all been waiting for! King Khan has graced us with his presence at the Jawan pre-release event. Get ready to cheer, Let's make some noise!???@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir #JawanPreReleaseEvent #Jawan #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan

WELCOME TO…



WELCOME TO… pic.twitter.com/3h13CxNIH6 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 30, 2023

Songs of Jawan

After the first two songs from the film – Zinda Banda and Chaleya, Ramaiya Vastavaiya is the third song from Jawan which was released on August 29, 2023.