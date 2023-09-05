Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan is merely three days away from its release. The film is set to release on September 7, 2023. Ahead of the release, actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan along with Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani also accompanied them at the temple.

SRK, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirupati temple

For the darshan, the SRK was dressed in a white kurta and pyjama, he wore a traditional dupatta-like scarf on his neck that had a golden border. Suhana also opted for a white salwar-kameez. Nayanthara was also seen in a white traditional outfit. Suhana Khan also opted for a pure white salwar kameez. Vignesh was seen wearing a traditional veshti.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati

To capture the moment, thousands of fans near the temple premise chanted SRK's name. King Khan graciously waved at his fans and also blew a flying kiss at them.

SRK's Tirupati darshan received mixed response.

A section of netizens praised him, while some were of the view that non-Hindus are not allowed to enter the premises.

Earlier in the day, ANI took to X (previously known as Twitter) and shared a video of SRK's visit to Tirupati. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen surrounded by his bodyguard while his manager, Pooja Dadlani, helped with navigation.

"If You Will Not Believe All Religion are Equal We are not Going to be Super Power":- @iamsrk



"If You Will Not Believe All Religion are Equal We are not Going to be Super Power": Shah Rukh Khan

Hindustan ka Real Zinda Bandda

At the temple premise he wore, a pair of light brown cargo pants with a black hoodie and a hat.

Last week, SRK sought blessings at Vaishno Devi temple.

Jawan advance bookings

Advance bookings for Jawan started on 1 September. As many as 284,600 tickets have been sold in three national chains for Day 1, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a detailed break up on his social media.

Suhana is all set to make her debut

SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana will make her debut this year with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' which is slated to release on 7 December. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.