Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didn't injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport

It's indeed a festival for SRKians as Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has hit the theatres today. The shows of the film premiered as early as 6 am onwards and fans have thronged the theatres in large numbers to watch the film. The celebrations outside theatres are immense.

The outpour of love and arms as SRK spreads his arms wide

With foot-long standees of SRK's Jawan to some of the fans who were playing dhol and welcoming the audiences. Several videos and pictures have surfaced online that show, fans dancing in joy as SRK's film is being played. A video shows a group of fans facing their way to theatres. While the next video shows glimpses of people grooving inside the theatre.

With so much amount of love and adoration that SRK, King Khan is over the moon as he gets emotional seeing the outpour of love on social media. SRK was awake the entire night just to see the fans walking their way to theatres dancing and jumping in joy.

Fans are going gaga inside the theatres, millions are waiting to watch the film.

As the first show of Jawan was as early as 6 am, cinephiles who have watched the film have taken to X and shared their reviews.

The actor shared a tweet on his X profile and in gratitude wrote, "Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

The reviews so far have been spoiler-free on social media. However, putting all the rumours to rest, Vijay Thalapathy doesn't have a cameo in the film.

Fans are literally going "Jhoome Jo Jawan".

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance. 

