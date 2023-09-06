Remember the Grand Masti franchise starring Aftab Shivdassani, Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh. The sex comedy franchise was a laughter riot when the films showcased and spoke openly about the sexual pleasures of guys. The jokes were double-meaning, depending on the situation. The situational sex comedy became a rage over time, but soon the craze died down and cinephiles started to cringe over the Grand Masti franchise. Then came Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding, which was Bollywood's first chick flick received mixed response.

However, after the makers of the film have ventured into sex comedy and showed women's side of pleasure the film in a nutshell talks about sex, pleasure and women's orgasms. More than the love story, the movie focuses on the lust side of it.

The trailer for the upcoming film Thank You was dropped on Wednesday. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.

About the trailer

It starts with Bhumi celebrating her 30th birthday she speaks about how she hasn't experienced organism and pleasure in her sex life. The trailer gives a sneak peek into Bhumi's quest to find both the fairytale romance and pleasure.

Bhumi's hilarious interactions with Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi add flavour and spice to the trailer.

Bhumi goes bold and beautiful, from talking about sex, locking lips, and sexual intimacy the actor has shed all her inhibitions.

The highlight of the trailer is a special appearance by Anil Kapoor. While Sonam Kapoor has given her voice-over.

Moviegoers seemed unimpressed with the trailer.

A user wrote, "I'm not Indian but I used to watch Bollywood since I was ten years old when the movies were amazing and touchable but recently I've realised Bollywood lost its meaning and charm gradually Unfortunately."

Another mentioned, "What is this exactly? Some Punjabis dancing constantly through the video."

The third user wrote, "Bollywood has nothing much to offer now.

Thank You for Coming is directed by Karan Boolani, who is Rhea Kapoor's husband, and the screenplay is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. Apart from the cast mentioned earlier, the film also stars Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, and Saloni Daini. The movie is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

The film will hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.