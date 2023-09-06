Indians all across the globe celebrate the festival of Janmashtami with grandeur and enthusiasm every year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival has several names like Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti or Krishnasthami but the emotion and exuberance are the same. Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.

However, this year the auspicious day will be panned across two consecutive days this year. Devotees of Lord Krishna will mark the festival on September 6 and 7.

Celebrations galore

On this day, Lord Krishna is worshipped. Devotes visit temples, observe fasts, wear traditional clothes, decorate Lord Krishna's idols with new clothes and jewellery, deck up their homes, prepare sweets and offer Lord Krishna preferably at midnight, as that is when Lord Krishna was born.

Let's take a look at the star kids who will look adorable dressed as Krishna and Radha attire on Janmashtami.

Nysa Devgn and Yug: Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan are blessed with two kids, Nysa and Yug. And when they were small, every parent had this desire and most often dressed their kids as Radha or Krishna. It would be a delight to see Nysa and Yug dress up this Janmashtami and post pictures on social media.

Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was born in November 2022. This is her first Janmashtami. Though the couple are holidaying in the US with Karishma Kapoor. And Alia and Ranbir have refrained from showing their little daughter's face to the world, so it will not be a surprise if Alia or Ranbir deck up their daughter Raha as Radha.

Taimur- Jeh: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons often celebrate all the festivals together. Recently, Bebo's little ones celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya was also part of the celebrations. Likewise, Sara and Innaya can be Radha while Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur can be Krishna.

A video of Taimur had surfaced a few years ago, wherein Taimur was seen celebrating Dahi Handi.

Ram Charan's daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, will be celebrating her first Janmashtami. The star couple always shares updates on their day-to-day happenings.

Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika: Anushka and Virat have always kept their daughter away from the arch lights, though they haven't shared Vamika's picture as cute Radha. But it will be a vision to behold to see Vamika dressed as little Radha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira Rajput's son Ziaan is celebrating his birthday today, which coincidently falls on Janmashtami eve. It will be a treat for our eyes to see Mira and Shahid's daughter Misha as Radha and Ziaan as Krishna.

Other star kids who can be Radha and Krishna are Aardhya Bachchan, Ambani's grandkids.

Why is Dahi Handi celebrated?

Primarily Janmashtami is on September 6, the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held on September 7.

Dahi Handi is famous in the state of Maharashtra. And is an integral part of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. During this festival, a group of young people form a human pyramid to reach and break a pot filled with dahi hanging high above the ground. This pot is called handi.

Lord Krishna is known for his love of butter and dahi. Therefore Dahi Handi events are held on Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.