Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3 promotions. The actor often experiments with his look. Recently, the actor was seen in a semi-blad look that raised eyebrows. On Tuesday, Salman Khan's yet another picture has gone viral which shows the actor in an all-new look.

Salman Khan's new picture goes viral

A picture of Salman Khan went viral that shows him donning an orange Pathani suit, Gandhi Topi and black heels. He was surrounded by heavy security as he walked towards the set. As soon as the picture went viral, netizens had varied reactions to it.

Take a look at the comments

A user asked, "Is he contesting for elections."





Bigg Boss 17 shoot

However, as per a report in Zoom," Salman Khan was supposed to start the shoot for the Bigg Boss 17 promo The actor came around at 4 pm. He soon entered the set."

The viral picture is of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 promo shoot look.

About Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the Salman Khan show is expected to start in October 2023.

Reportedly, Salman Khan's show will have a Singles vs. Couples theme.

The names of the contestants that have been doing the rounds are Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jai Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dillon, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3, which is all set to release on Diwali. The poster of which was launched last week. After the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman has now started to shoot for Bigg Boss 17. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the promo of the show.