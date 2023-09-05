Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon and pure diva, the B-town star never fails to stun her fans with her sartorial choice. The OG Poo is known for her bold and risqué fashion. The actress is making her debut with the Netflix series Jaane Jaan marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will launch on 21st September 2023. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

What did Kareena opt for?

For the trailer launch, the actress picked a unique burgundy skirt set outfit. She looked stunning and in a halter-neck bralette blouse which she layered under a long blazer of the same shade. She further combined it with a long-trailing draped skirt with asymmetrical edges.

A section of netizens hailed her for carrying the outfit with panache, while few were of the view that she could barely walk in it.

Statements by Kareena Kapoor Khan at the trailer launch

I was more nervous than I was 23 years ago: Kareena

At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena said, "I am more nervous than I was 23 years ago. Because I was watching the promo so closely on the television screen. So people will be watching me closely in their homes. I'm nervous, but I know one thing for sure- we all have worked really hard,"

Kareena was pregnant with Jeh when she heard the narration

She said, "I was actually pregnant with Jeh at that time. And I said it's such a lovely idea. It just fell together. Everyone's doing so much work on Netflix and it's so good and I did not want to be left behind."

When asked about her experience of working with Jaideep and Vijay, she said, "Jaideep and Vijay intimidated me because they were so prepared! Saif (Ali Khan) had already warned me. He said, 'This isn't like tum van se makeup lagage set pe jaake dialogues bologe'. (This isn't wear you will wear your make-up and go). Please stop this attitude because you are working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and they are going to be improvising.' He told me I better be on my toes. He had told me it wasn't going to be a picnic! I was like a student in a class - always alert. Saif told me, 'Stop being that backbencher and thora agge aake kuch karo. (Go ahead and do something)' I was constantly watching them. I think an actor should constantly be threatened by other actors on sets."

