Sunny Deol's career has taken a kickstart once again with the enormous success of Gadar 2. While the actor has expressed his desire to now come back with Apne 2, there are reports of him being approached for Border 2. Not just that, Sunny Deol is reportedly also in talks for Gadar 3, a film that will happen sooner than later. Amid this, there are reports of the Damini actor having hiked his fee to Rs 50 crore.

Has Sunny Deol hiked his fee?

In an interview, Sunny Deol has revealed that he knows his worth and never compromises on his price even if he's going through a rough patch. He also added that money matters are personal and not to be shared with anyone. "First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don't charge will be decided when I sign my next film," Rediff report quoted him saying.

Knows his worth

"Right now, we are trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2. I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb, I didn't compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today, Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main tha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai (I am where I was, people's perception has changed)," he concluded.

The Gadar actor went on to add that for him his family is the biggest wealth. Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 400 crore club and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.