On Friday, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 was released clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Fans of Sunny Deol were in for a nostalgia trip and most of them flocked to theatres with handpumps to watch the film.

The movie is not just a story of Sakina and Tara, it's an emotion for moviegoers; every scene and dialogue of the film evokes a sense of patriotism for moviegoers.

Amid the film's box office clash, many who watched Gadar 2 took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their 'Gadar 2 reviews'. Some called it a 'blockbuster', while others said 'Gadar 2 was not a film but an emotion'.

The plot

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring back his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma).

If you are confused about which movie to watch first then this Gadar 2 public review is for you.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Gadar 2 ne gadar macha diya hall me bhai (Gadar 2 leading to a rebellion in the theatre)".

Heavily Backdated movie with the 90s feel, Action,Emotion,Performances all out of limits 1* This movie is a joke. An Absolute joke. Launching of #UtkarshSharma failed once again.

Sunny Deol's scenes are very less,the visuals are terrible. dialogues are good #Gadar2 #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/0EtiitjC2c — Manas. (@Not_Thatt_guy) August 10, 2023

Another mentioned, "Gadar 2 is an emotion that rides on its mass appeal. Does it have flaws? Yes. Does it entertain? Yes. Will it succeed? Yes. 90s style execution and Utkarsh Sharma portion pinch a bit, but when Sunny Deol takes charge, you won't mind."

‘Gadar 2’ is not a film, it’s a celebration, an emotion that touches the heart of every Indian. No wonder it’s ruling the box-office like no film has ruled after ‘Pathaan’ this year! It’s opening is HISTORIC at many places! Await my detailed review. But if you may, watch the film… pic.twitter.com/Hcsnbo7NL1 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2023

The third user mentioned, " TARA SINGH is just not a character, it's an emotion of billions."

#OneWordReview...#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with… pic.twitter.com/nA1yY79p6B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2 :- Guys Have Watched The First Day First Show Of #Gadar2 ..Film Is Totally ImpactFull , Gripping , Solid , Mass Entertainer , Powerfull ...Tornado????? Of #Gadar2 Everywhere ..#TaraSingh Is Back In Full Form ...Must Watchble Film..Book Your Ticket Guys And Enjoy..? pic.twitter.com/xo8iInfMLP — Anjul Sirohi Deols (@iamanjulsirohi) August 11, 2023

The fourth mentioned, "Sunny Deol's scenes are very less, the visuals are terrible. Dialogues are good..."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny in lead roles.