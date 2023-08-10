https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/786987/overacting-2-states-lite-alia-ranveers-cold-chemistry-rocky-aur-rani-kii-prem-kahaani.jpg IBTimes IN

With merely four days left for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, fan clubs of each contestant are leaving no stone unturned to ask for vote for their favourite celeb to win the trophy. From Manisha Rani's fan club to Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan's fan clubs, young men and women are not just trending for the win of their celeb but also organised car rallies and hoarding in the city.

Big Boss fame Elvish Yadav's fans organise car rally to show support

Recently, in Noida, a group of young men who identified themselves as fans of a Big Boss reality show contestant, Elvish Yadav, organized a car rally on the expressway. Not only were they conducting a rally, but they were also engaging in stunts and recording videos for social media. The video of the car rally went viral.

All the participating cars were black in colour, with a majority of them being SUVs such as the Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Creta. Scorpio N SUVs can also be seen in the video. It was estimated that more than a dozen vehicles participated in the rally.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police seized three vehicles for violating traffic norms after fans of Youtuber, Elvish Yadav, who is currently a contestant in BB, performed car stunts and blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to convince people to "vote" for him on the show.

As per a report in Times Now, Sarita Malik, station house officer, expressway police station said, "A video went viral on social media platforms on Monday in which more than 15 black cars, including SUVs, were spotted blocking the entire expressway to make short videos. Some vehicles were being rashly driven, while people were sitting on the roof of other vehicles."

"Because the incident occurred on the expressway on Sunday, three vehicles, including two SUVs and a sedan, were seized on Monday. More vehicles will be seized as part of the ongoing investigation," the SHO said.

Ashutosh Singh, station house officer (traffic), headquarters, said that the vehicles were seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on August 14, 2023. The top five constants to battle for trophies are Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan.