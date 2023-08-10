You can love it, or hate it but can't ignore it, that's the power of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show is just a few days away from its finale and after the double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinhas Sachdev bidding adieu on Sunday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A mid-week eviction just four days before the finale shook everyone.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar was eliminated on Wednesday for getting the least number of votes. She was nominated along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction after a task at the start of the week.

The top 5 contestants are

Manisha, Elvish, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve have now entered the final.

I just noticed this ss, This ss is taken just before he laid on ground bed !!



Was #AbhishekMalhan about to cry ?? I didn't notice that much coz that time I was in different mood.. Can anyone clear ??

Jiya Shankar's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2

On Wednesday, a task was performed in which a big calendar of memories was placed in the garden area. As Bebika turned the pages of the calendar, it showed memories of how earlier contestants walked out of the house. However, it was only much later that it was announced that the last page of the calendar will have the picture of the evicted contestant. Bigg Boss asked a contestant to come forward to turn the pages of the calendar and it was Abhishek Malhan who volunteered for the task. Abhishek was in tears seeing Jiya eliminated.

In the same episode, Pooja looked at the camera and praised Abhishek when he complimented her personality.

Fans of Jiya shared their disappointment on Twitter by sharing videos from her exit.

Reason why my jiyu got eliminated in the left ?



My vote in finale definitely for #ElvishYadav? Towards the end they shared an amazing pure bond. ❤️ @JioCinema boht galat kiya ?

No hate to abhi though ❤️



No hate to abhi though ❤️ #JiyaShankar #abhiya #AbhishekMalhan? pic.twitter.com/r1YzasBCZc — Diksha ☁️ (@Parasxhoney) August 9, 2023

However, fans are trending to vote for Elvish as his fans want him to win. Meanwhile, Abhishek is confident that he will win.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss is on August 14 2023.