Amid the massive success of Gadar 2, the reports of Sunny Deol's Juhu villa being auctioned took over social media. While a stay was put on the auctioning of the villa owing to a pending bank loan, another rumour spread like wildfire. Many websites and social media posts started claiming that it was Akshay Kumar who paid off the default loan to save Sunny Deol's bungalow from being auctioned.

The claim

The Bank of Baroda had issued a notice in the newspaper citing to recover ₹ 56 crores from Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow through an e-auction that was supposed to be held on August 25. However, a day after, the Bank of Baroda's tender notice. The bank said it is withdrawing the notice citing technical reasons.

"Corrigendum to E-auction sale notice dated 19.08.2023 published in the Times of India, Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to sale notice respect of Mr. Ajay sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," the Bank's statement read. Amid all this, there were reports of Akshay Kumar stepping in to pay off the default amount and save Sunny Deol's bungalow.

A Source Said Akshay Kumar Helped #Gadar2 Actor Sunny Deol To Repay His Villa Loan Approx 30-40 Cr

Bade Dil Wala #AkshayKumar ♥️?#SunnyDeol#OMG2 pic.twitter.com/sGgG6wSBr3 — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) August 21, 2023

Megastar #AkshayKumar to pay the huge chunk of #SunnyDeol loan which is around 40Cr as reported by Bollywood Hungama that as soon as he got to know about this issue, he immediately thought of helping his fellow bollywood actor. #Gadar2 #OMG2 #OhMyGadar pic.twitter.com/WI67MaDl3o — ＲＯＭＥＯ? (@iromeostark) August 21, 2023

The fact

International Business Times, India reviewed the viral claims on social media platforms and websites and found it to be incorrect. Both Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's spokesperson came out and called the news "false and absolutely baseless."

Claim Reviewed: Akshay Kumar stepped in pay off Sunny Deol's pending loan due to which bank had issued notice to auction is juhu villa.

Claimed By: Social media, websites

Fact Check: False