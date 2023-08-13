Akshay Kumar has always been a terrific actor. There's no two ways about it. From romance, action, drama to humour; his the 'jack of all trades'. However, in the last few years, Akshay Kumar's career had taken a huge descent. He not only gave back-to-back flops but many of those films failed to make a decent number at the box office as well.

Akshay's career graph

Akshay Kumar's last few films like – Ram Setu, Cuttputli, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Panday, Samrat Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Laxmi did almost nothing to exploit his true potential as an actor. On top of that, the films further tried to put him into the basket of a actors doing non-challenging roles. Barring few exceptions like Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re; majority of his films fell flat at the box office.

The OG is back

So when the audience saw Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, it was a sigh of relief. The actor has once again proved how entertaining and versatile he can be. His subtle nuances, grip over the character has won over not just the audience but even critics. Even though Akshay's role is smaller in comparison, it is worth more than some of his full-fledged single hero films.

Netizens are going gaga over Akshay Kumar's performance in the film and rightly so! The actor has proved that he is here to stay and no one can take his place this soon. Stiff competition with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, A rating and less promotions have come in between the film's box office collection. The film is unable to relay ahead in the BO race against Gadar 2. Akshay also took a jibe at the CBFC, which has given the film an 'A' rating despite it being made for teenagers.

"Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers)," Akshay recently said.