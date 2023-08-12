Sunny Deol's most awaited comeback film, Gadar 2, has created ripples at the box office. The high on nostalgia film has received thunderous opening at the box office. With Rs 39 crores the film has emerged as the second highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Akshay Kumar's film, on the other hand, has made four times lesser BO collection that Sunny's film.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi; OMG 2 has become the eighth biggest opener of the year with almost Rs 9 crore business. Even in the advance booking race, there was a massive margin between OMG 2 and Gadar 2 collections.

Gadar's bumper opening

Directed by Anil Sharma, starring Ameesha Patel; Gadar 2 had sold almost 3 lakh tickets at the box office in advance bookings. The number was mammoth in comparison to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which had only managed to sell close to 75,000 tickets in advance bookings. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared, "#Gadar2 FINAL advance booking status at *national chains* [till Thu night]... Note: DAY 1 biz #PVR: 1,16,000 #INOX: 1,01,000 #Cinepolis: 57,000 Total: 2,74,000 tickets sold."

Advance booking collection

Akshay Kumar's film was caught in the censoring soup which made the film receive a rating much later. Positive word-of-mouth is expected to improve the film's collection. Owing to the long Independence Day weekend, both the films are looking at a mammoth business. "#OMG2 FINAL advance booking status at national chains [till Thu night]... Note: DAY 1 biz...#PVR: 36,000 #INOX: 22,000 #Cinepolis: 14,500 Total: 72,500 tickets sold," Adarsh tweeted.