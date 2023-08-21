Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2 which created a stir at the box office. Starring Uttkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is inching towards 400 cr club and has created history at the global box office.

Sunny Paaji is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and also organising success parties with his industry friends and media.

However, amidst the grand celebrations, on Sunday, the Bank of Baroda issued a notice in the newspaper citing to recover ₹ 56 crores from Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow through an e-auction that will be held on August 25.

Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow auction notice withdrawn

However, a day after, the Bank of Baroda's tender notice. The bank said it is withdrawing the notice issued for auctioning of actor Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow, citing technical reasons.

On Monday, The Bank of Baroda (BoB) withdrew its notice on the e-auction of actor Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu after the actor reportedly failed to repay a Rs 56 crore loan.

The bank in fresh notice wrote, "Corrigendum to E-auction sale notice dated 19.08.2023 published in the Times of India, Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to sale notice respect of Mr. Ajay sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands withdrawn due to technical reasons."

The bank did not disclose what the technical reasons were.

However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol after the Bank of Baroda withdrew the auction notice for his Juhu bungalow.

Jairam Ramesh took to social media and wrote, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"

Bank's initial notice

On August 19, the bank had put an advertisement that stated that the auction would take place on September 25 from 1pm to 3pm. The last date for submission of bid was scheduled to September 22, 5pm.

Bank of Baroda had put up the reserve price at Rs 51.43 crore.

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol's latest film, Gadar 2, a sequel to his blockbuster movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revolves around Tara Singh who has to go to Pakistan again but this time to rescue his son.