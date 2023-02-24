The steering committee of the Congress on Friday decided not to hold elections to the CWC, and the party president was authorised to constitute it.

The Congress has said that about 45 leaders spoke on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) election issue, and the consensus was taken.

Party's General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Unanimous decision was taken to authorise Congress president to constitute the new CWC."

The Congress leaders said the party will amend 16 articles and 32 rules in the party's constitution, and one of them is on appointing a former Congress President and a former Prime Minister as the Congress working committee members.

The proposal, if passed, will enable Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to become the CWC members, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also become a member of the party's top decision making body.

In the steering committee held on Friday in Raipur, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was empowered to constitute the new CWC.

Sources said Ajay Maken and Digvijaya Singh were in the favour of CWC elections, adding that there were arguments and counter arguments for the subject.

Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary, said, "The decision to authorise the Congress president to constitute the new CWC was unanimous."

The Congress is holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur.

(With inputs from IANS)