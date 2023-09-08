Sunny Deol broke down when he received thunderous applause from audience during a live interview. The actor, who appeared on the talk show, after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, broke down on seeing the audience's love for him. Sunny shared the clip from Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat and it has made social media teary eyed.

Sunny Deol breaks down

On being welcomed on the show with cheers, claps, whistles and rooting; Sunny Deol got overwhelmed. The Gadar 2 actor broke down and it took him a while to finally contain himself. When the host asked him the reason behind getting emotional, Sunny said, "Jis tarahh sey yeh log khushh ho rahey hain... joh maine kiya hain... toh yakeen nahi ho raha ki main iskey layak hoon yaa nahi." (The way they are happy, what I've done, unable to believe whether I deserve such a response or not)

Celebs pour love

Reacting to the video, Boney Kapoor wrote, "World will acknowledge that you are very sensitive because you are a very good human." "The most humblest superstar of our industry..... n the whole nation loves him," Ameesha Patel wrote. Bobby Deol wrote, "Love you Bhaiya." Netizens too went emotional and many wrote how they could feel how Sunny's achievements have always been undermined. Many called him "down to earth" and many praised him for his humility.

Gadar 2 has entered the elite Rs 500 cr club. Sunny organised a huge success party for the film's success which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salmna Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani, Kajol and more.