Sunny Deol hosted a grand success party for Gadar 2 and the creme de la creme of the industry turned up in full swing. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and more; it was a night of Bollywood celebs coming together for Sunny Deol's event. A video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani interacting with Sunny Deol has got social media talking.

Sidharth - Kiara congratulate Sunny

In the video, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen talking to Sunny Deol about the response they saw in the theatre when they went to watch the film. The two were seen gushing over the audience's reaction and revealed how the entire audience were chanting "Hindustan Zindabad". The duo called the experience "unreal".

Sunny Deol tears up

Sunny Deol, who is a man of few words, was seen tearing up upon hearing it. The trio then shared a warm hug. The video has taken over social media with netizens praising Sunny Deol's humility. Gadar 2 has broken all box office records and is all set to enter the Rs 500 cr club. Ameesha Patel, who played Sakina in the movie, was also basking in the glory of the film's commercial success.

Sunny - SRK's reunion

The event also marked the coming together for Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol after a 16 year long feud. Sunny had recently revealed that SRK had called him to congratulate him on the film's success and with that they chose to put their past behind them. King Khan and Sunny paaji were seen sharing a warm embrace and posing for the media at the party. Gauri Khan had also accompanied Shah Rukh to the party.