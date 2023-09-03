Salman Khan made a Dabangg appearance at the Gadar 2 success bash. Sunny Deol hosted a grand success bash which saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Gauri Khan; everyone made their presence felt at the event. Salman Khan also made a dashing appearance in a black shirt and bald look.

What went down?

The superstar met Kartik Aaryan while posing in front of the paparazzi. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor looked a bit hesitant and nervous while meeting Salman Khan. What caught everyone's attention was how Salman taught Kartik how to pose properly. He also made a gesture to stand with his chest out in front of the paps. Aaryan smiled and tried to follow Salman's pose but couldn't.

Social media reactions

Videos of the same have taken over the internet. Many have reacted to the video and said how Kartik Aaryan seemed to have lost all confidence in front of Salman Khan. "Kartik looks nervous infront of him," wrote one user. "Lgega hi thodi se ucch neech ho gyi to sushant wala haal ho jayega (he will look nervous otherwise might meet Sushant's fate)," another user commented.

"Salman Bhai Always Great, No one Can Beat His Hotness n Charmness, Love You Hindustan Ke Bhaijaan," commented a social media user. "Where is Kartik's confidence?" asked another social media user. "Kartik look like (thumbs down) in front of him even any other actor looks the same when he's around," read one of the comments on the video. "Bhai bhai hota hai ji baki sab bakwas hai ek NUMBER," another one of the comments read.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club as is one of the biggest grossers of the year.