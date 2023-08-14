There is no stopping Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. The film has set the box office on fire with its thunderous performance. The high on action and romance, Tara and Sakina's 20 year old love story has found its love way back into people's hearts. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is at the receiving end of Gadar 2's humongous performance.

The sharp contrast in BO

Gadar 2 has done an overwhelming BO performance of Rs 40.10 cr on Friday, 43.08 crore on Saturday, and 51.70 cr on Sunday. The film's total earnings so far has been Rs 134.88 crore. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 made Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, Rs 15.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.55 crore on Sunday. This makes the film's total Rs 43.11 crore.

OMG 2 weekend collection

"FANTASTIC TRENDING... #OMG2 has an EXCELLENT opening weekend... Look at the day-wise [SUPERB] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear... SMASH-HIT... Biz on Tue [#IndependenceDay] will be HUGE... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 43.11 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Gadar 2 weekend collection

"TARA SINGH SMASHES THE #BO WITH HIS SLEDGE HAMMER... #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO... The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion... All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain... Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.88 cr. #India biz. It's crystal clear by now - if #Gadar2 was a solo release, NOT clashing with another #Hindi film - it would've easily added another ₹ 30 cr in its weekend total," he added.