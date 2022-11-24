After making shocking revelations about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, director Suneel Darshan has now spoken about his fall out with Sunny Deol. The two have been in a legal battle ever since 1996 which began after the shoot of their film – Ajay. Suneel has claimed that Sunny never shot the ending and he had to release the film like that.

Darshan also claims that the litigation has been going on ever since, post which, Sunny had revealed that since he didn't have the liquidity, he would do another film with the director. However, Darshan claims, Sunny kept postponing the date and their contract date passed in doing so.

What went down

"Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my litigation with him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him. There was a retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Bharucha, before whom this matter was put. Sunny said he didn't have liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Director makes shocking claims

Darshan added, "I was working with his brother (Bobby Deol), did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges with him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me."

He added that when he sent another legal notice to his team, they shot back saying that Sunny was yet to approve the dialogues. Something, which he was never supposed to do in the first place.