It's not just about the film, it's also about who's in the film. That's always been an important aspect of how Bollywood films are made. Who fits the role? Who looks better? Which pair makes more sense? These questions have been pertinent to Bollywood.

Sunny Deol has been typecast as an action hero and that has often kept him from bagging some of the best roles and working alongside many big actresses. The actor was even turned down by Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai, and he spoke about it a few years back.

The reason why Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai turned down films with Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has often been known for his action, the angry man vibe and his pure brawn in most of his films. The actor has worked on numerous films and has played a well-liked hero. Still, there was a time the biggest actresses in Bollywood didn't want to do a film with Sunny.

The actor himself spoke about it in an interview a few years ago while promoting Poster Boys. Sunny Deol, he said that established actresses turned him down and preferred to work with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

He also said that he was turned down by Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai as well, "I approached Sridevi for Ghayal, she declined the film. I was making another film and approached Aishwarya Rai, but even she refused to work with me. I have approached a lot of big actresses, but none of them agreed to work with me." He further added that probably they didn't prefer working with him because he did male-centric films.

Sridevi herself used to be known to turn down films where her role was less than a hero's and she didn't have much to do. That doesn't mean Sunny never worked with them, he got to work with Aishwarya in Shaheed in 2002 although not as a pair. Sunny also worked with Sridevi in the cult classic, Chaalbaaz which also featured Rajinikanth.