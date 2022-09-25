Mrunal Thakur ready to have a baby? Mother supportive of actress freezing her eggs Close
Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman starrer Chup is turning out to be the surprise winner at the box office. The R Balki directorial grossed ₹3 crores on its opening day (National Cinema Day) and went on to collect ₹2 crores on Saturday taking its total to ₹5.13 crore. Early reports predict that the film will grab another ₹2 crores on its third day taking the total to ₹7 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Chup records healthy numbers on Day 2... The trend is good since the numbers/footfalls are coming after the immensely successful National Cinema Day 2022... Friday ₹3.06 crore, Saturday ₹2.07 crore. Total: ₹5.13 crore. India biz (business)."

Touted as an ode to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Pool, the film is a psychopath thriller that revolves around a police officer ( Sunny Deol) who is on a mission to hunt down a serial killer behind the murder of film critics. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

This is Dulquer's third Hindi outing after Karwaan (2018) and The Zoya Factor (2019). In an interview with PTI, the actor revealed that there was no second thought in signing the film as the script was so intriguing.

"Even though I listen to so many films across languages, Chup stood out from all of them. From all the things that I have read about the film's trailer, everybody feels it is a unique film. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam say this is such a terrific idea. Nobody thought of this. This is what I loved about the script. Also, working with Balki sir is a dream come true. It is not something that I imagined happening. The script is so interesting was a double bonus for me," he said.

