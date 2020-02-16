Of all the iconic films Bollywood has given us, Yash Chopra's Darr probably sits at the top of the list. Though the film has lately received backlash for its voyeuristic approach and sexism, there was a time when all the awards and accolades were won by Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for the film. SRK had taken up the part after Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn had said no to it. In fact, even Sunny Deol had chosen the role of the protagonist over the villains.

Reason behind the fight

However, fate had something else written for SRK. Not only did he sweep away all the recognitions that year but he also made a firm space for himself in the industry after that. What's more? Despite his negative character, people sympathised with him more than Sunny Deol.

On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adaalat, Sunny Deol revealed that he didn't speak to Shah Rukh after the film released for over 16 years. He said that during the climax, he got into an argument with Yash Chopra over Shah Rukh stabbing him.

Since he was playing the character of a military officer, he felt SRK's character should not be able to overpower him that easily.

However, when Yash Chopra refused to budge and keeping in mind the respect he had for his age, Sunny kept his hands in his pockets and kept quiet. But, his anger was such that he tore open the pockets of his pants from underneath in anger.

Sunny stopped socialising with them afterwards and said that he consciously decided to 'cut himself off'.

Never to work with Yash Chopra

Sunny had also told a magazine, "At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom.'' He also told Filmfare back then, "I'll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn't a man of his words. I don't have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him."