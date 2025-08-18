Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's sudden death has started a family feud of sorts. Sunjay's mother has accused the top officials of the company of bypassing her in her own company. The business tycoon's Rs 30,000 crore estate has embroiled in controversy with his mother Rani Kapur and sister Mandhira accusing officials of bypassing them.

Amid all this, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira has praised Karisma Kapoor as a mother. Mandhira praised Karisma for letting the family be one and added that she is doing her responsibility of looking after her kids.

Karisma a very good mother

"She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is...you know...I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they've had a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that's what she is doing," Mandhira told NDTV.

Karisma - Priya in touch

Mandhira also stressed on how they are not in the middle of a family feud. "Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur) too. The fact is we've all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud," she added.

Post Sunjay's death, Rani Kapur claimed that she was coerced into signing documents and the officials took key decisions without involving her in her own company. "Some people have chosen this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy," the Kapur matriarch had written to the board.

However, the company called her claims "baseless and legally untenable." Sunjay Kapur died of bee sting that got swallowed in his wind pipe and eventually led to a heart attack.