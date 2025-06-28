Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev came together for the final rites and prayer meet of Sunjay Kapur. The two ladies were seen devastated but still trying to be strong for the sake of their children. Sunjay and Karisma might have had an ugly divorce but the two became cordial over time for the sake of their children.

Even Priya Sachdev's equation with Karisma was not of any resentment or bitterness. The two even used to go on some family get together with all their kids. In an old interview with Kin and Kindness, Priya had once revealed that she calls Karisma 'Lolo'. Sachdev also added that she they invited the actress for tea once which led to dinner and soon transitioned to some family vacations as well.

Creating a good space for children

In the same interview, she said that she was always confident about her relationship with her husband, Sunjay and there was no insecurity. "The children have also requested me, saying, 'Mama doesn't have a plan... can we invite her?' Because we don't want her to feel [left out]... and I was like of course she's more than welcome because I'm confident about my relationship with my husband and she's in a very good space and she wants the children to bond with the father," she had said in the interview.

No insecurity

"So everyone's grown out of their own insecurities and issues and we've had conversations like it's not about us anymore or our insecurities or our issues," she said.

Priya further concluded, "Now the children are more important. We made choices, we brought these innocent children into this world and our responsibility now is to give them a good life where they feel safe, loved, appreciated, and understood." Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after suffering a heart attack.