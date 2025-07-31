Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate battle is seeing new twists and turns every day. It all started with Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, expressing concerns over being sidelined in the family's inheritance battle. She also raised her doubts on her son's bizarre death by a bee sting. She is the widow of Sona Group founder Surinder Kapur.

In a letter directed at the AGM of the Sona Comstar group, Rani had alleged coercion, being kept in the dark about her financials, and bypassing her in key decisions. She also alleged that she was forced to sign documents when she was in a vulnerable state.

Priya, daughter, changed name; Instagram inaccessible

Amid Rani's accusations, Priya Sachdev, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, has been appointed as the Executive Director of his company, Sona Comstar. Not just this, Priya, who used to go by the name of Priya Sachdev Kapur, has now changed it to Priya Sunjay Kapur.

Not just that, but her daughter from a previous marriage with Vikram Chatwal has also dropped 'Chatwal' from her name on social media. The two have also made their Instagram inaccessible to public now.

Karisma Kapoor inheritance, shares battle

Karisma Kapoor was spotted reaching Delhi with her kids - Kiaan and Samaira—amid the legal tussle over shares and inheritance. However, Lolo is far from the property dispute, and her kids will inherit what is rightfully theirs, a Pinkvilla report stated, quoting a close person from the Kapoor family.

"She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way. The children are the rightful heirs and will receive what is due to them. Karisma's focus right now is only the well-being of her children," it said.

What Rani Kapur alleged

"I still don't know what happened to my son. I'm old now, and I need closure before I go. I may be old and frail, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona was set up is strong. I remember the early days of Sona, built with care, sacrifice, and love. I'm here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on as my husband always wanted it to be," she said in an interview.