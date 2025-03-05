The news of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda parting ways after 37 years of being married had sent shockwaves across the nation. At a time when several celebrity marriages are crumbling down and one is losing faith in the institution of marriage; the news left everyone jolted. However, it was later clarified by the actor's manager that the couple has reconciled.

Govinda's lawyer had revealed that Sunita had filed for divorce but the couple later reconciled. Amid the divorce and reconciliation news, a video of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda locking lips on his birthday has gone viral. The video is from Govinda's birthday in December when Sunita dropped a kiss on the actor's lips. Their two kids – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan are seen looking at each other as the couple shares a kiss.

The video has evoked mixed reactions. While some are calling it a sweet family moment, some have claimed that the kids look awkward as the parents indulge in a kiss.

What the lawyer said

Govinda's lawyer revealed that the couple had indeed filed for divorce six months back but later reconciled. "We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," Lalit Bindal told India Today.

What Sunita said

A video of Sunita talking about why they chose to live separately surfaced after their divorce news. The star wife said that ever since Govinda joined politics, many workers keep coming to their house. As their young daughter keeps roaming around in the house, they preferred that the Partner actor shift his work to the adjacent building.

"Humko, mereko aur Govinda ko, iss duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal toh saamne aa jaye (If anyone dares to separate Govinda and myself, let them come forward)," Sunita said in the video.