The news of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja parting ways after 37 years of marriage has sent shockwaves across the nation. The couple has been together for almost four decades and the rumours of their separation has left their fans and followers worried. It was in the past few interviews that Sunita revealed how the two of them don't live together anymore.

Sunita Ahuja, who has been with Govinda even before he made his debut in Bollywood, revealed that the Hero No. 1 actor lives in the building opposite to theirs. While she cited the difference in their lifestyle as the reason behind the two living separately, reports have now claimed otherwise.

Living in separate houses

The star wife, in several interviews, revealed that she liked waking up at 3-4 am and does her meditation, morning walk right after that. She added how she sleeps early and doesn't waste her time speaking to 'idiot people'. She had also claimed that Govinda is just the opposite and likes sitting with 'idiot' people and wasting his time till wee hours in the morning.

Separation notice sent

However, now, an ETimes report has stated that Sunita Ahuja had indeed sent a separation notice to Govinda. "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then," the report stated.

It further revealed how the two reacted when they reached out over the news. Govinda reportedly said, "There are only business talks going... I am in the process of starting my film." And Sunita reportedly didn't respond to the messages.

Govinda's manager confirmed trouble in marriage

However, Govinda's manager confirmed that the couple had been undergoing some trouble in their marital world. "There have been issues between the couple due to certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it."

Another actress involved?

As per a report in Bollywood Now and Telly Masala, the trouble in their marriage could also be due to the actor's proximity to a 30-year-old Marathi actress. In another interview, Sunita had said that she doesn't trust her husband anymore. She jokingly said that a man goes astray after he turns 60 and added that she doesn't want Govinda as her husband in the next life.

Arti Singh calls it 'baseless'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh, reacted to the whole controversy and called it baseless.