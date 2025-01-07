Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja has made some startling revelations on about their married life in a recent interview. Sunita said that the two of them don't live together anymore and have separate homes. Sunita said that she lives in a flat with her kids, where her temple is. However, Govinda lives in the bungalow opposite to their flat.

Sunita revealed that the reason behind the two of them staying separately despite being married for over 37 years is Govinda's social personality. The star wife revealed that Govinda has a lot of meetings and guests coming over all the time. On the other hand, she and the kids don't talk much, as they think it's a waste of energy.

Living separately

"We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he'll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much," FP quoted her saying during an interview.

Doesn't want Govinda in her next life

Sunita further said that she doesn't want him as her husband in her next life because he never took her to a single holiday. Whereas, she added, she is the kind of person who wants to go out and eat pani puris on the street with her husband. She further said how Govinda has been working nonstop and never even took her for a movie.

Sunita further took a dig at the actor and said she doesn't know if he has changed now, as one should never trust a man or know what goes on behind one's back. Sunita's revelations have left the couple's fans and followers puzzled on their equation.