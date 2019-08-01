A couple of days ago, Govinda had made a sensational statement about suggesting Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron the title of his 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar in the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat. He even went on to say that he rejected the director's offer to play the lead role in the film as it was going to take almost seven years complete the film. The actor's statement brought in a storm of hilarious memes and soon became the butt of jokes on social media. And now if the latest reports have claimed that most of his friends are of the opinion that Govinda is going through some psychological problems and is in dire need of help.

"Govinda has been acting strange for a long time. It is his habit to claim that he refused this or another big offer. This negativity is following him to the boxoffice. Many distributors and exhibitors refused to touch his last film Rangeela Raja because he fought and abused them," one of Govinda's close friends was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The friend further said that Govinda has cut off ties with him as the latter feels that his friend has let him down. "Today, Govinda has no friends in the film industry and no one to help him now," the friend added.

In the episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda had spoken about his tiff with David Dhawan and had said that he heard the director saying on the phone that he doesn't want to work with him anymore. It is being said that David Dhawan might try to bridge the gap once Govinda calms down.