Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja recently revealed how her father, Govinda, has always been particular about her weight and figure. Tina said in an interview that the Hero No 1 actor always wanted her to look beautiful but she had no control on her weight. Tina further said that it was Govinda who advised her to take baby steps towards getting a fitter body.

Tina said that Govinda had been particular about her figure and weight right from her teen years. And he would tell her to lose weight, every time he saw a paunch. She also recalled an incident where she gained weight after drinking lots of milk and milk products in Swiss.

"From my teens my father was very particular about my figure and weight. And every time he would see a paunch, he would be like 'I can see something. It's coming out. Reduce your weight.' I remember I had gone to Switzerland for a shoot for him. And I don't know I loved the milk there. He was shooting and I was drinking milk and hot chocolate and all of that. And by the time we came back from Switzerland, my pants were not fitting me," Tina Ahuja said in an interview.

Govinda told her to take baby steps towards losing weight. "He was like a 'girl should look beautiful. She should look good'. I used to discuss this with him. Saying I don't know what has happened, why I have put on so much of weight that I can't even walk also. It was him who told me to start with one baby step at a time," she added.

Tina further said, "I am slowly getting there, but I love my body."