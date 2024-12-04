Govinda and Krushna Abhishek buried the hatchet on The Great Indian Kapil Show recently. The two hugged it out, putting an end to the decade old family feud. Now, Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also spoken about the feud and called it "toxic". Tina added that she refrained from talking about it in public and tried to kept herself away from the whole thing.

Tina on feud getting "toxic"

Tina said that she even told Arti Singh how toxic the whole feud between Govinda – Sunita and Kashmera – Krushna had become. "It's kind of toxic, I wouldn't lie, and I've said that to Arti (Arti Singh) as well. I always try to keep myself away from it. And to be very honest, I am very happy in my life. I don't talk about all these things, and I think now it's a thing of the past. I don't want to talk about it again and again or give it a new story, and all of that—it's not necessary. Things are good, decent, and respectful," Tina told Bollywood Bubble.

Tina also recalled how when she met her cousins things were respectful and cordial. She added how everyone is happy and busy in their own world and that's how it should be. "I don't really look at things that way. I just know one thing: I met my cousins, and everything was good, respectful, decent, and fine. Everyone is supposed to be in a good, happy space. They are busy in their own world, and I am busy with my own stuff," she added.

The family feud began when Govinda and his wife, Sunita objected to Krushna Abhishek cracking jokes at his expense. Krushna's wife, Kashmera also jumped up in his defense and what began was several episodes of mudslinging and washing dirty linen in public. However, with the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda and Krushna buried the hatchet and the comedian even labelled the superstar as 'Mama No 1'.