The nepotism debate in Bollywood is far from getting over, the chatter around nepotism was blown out of proportion when Kangana Ranaut dubbed Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his chat show Koffee With Karan, and since then the debate has refused to die down.

Kangana has time and again taken sly digs at Karan and criticised the filmmaker for being biased towards Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

And now joining the bandwagon is Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja. Recently, on a podcast, the Bollwyood actor's wife slammed the industry and accused people of favouritism and groupism.

Sunita mentioned that her daughter Tina Ahuja's career got sabotaged because of her father Govinda, and their son Yash's physical appearance added to his struggles.

Sunita Ahuja speaks out against nepotism

Sunita Ahuja highlighted the struggles faced by her daughter, Tina Ahuja who is eager to work in the industry but is being overlooked. Sunita said, "Agar uske liye achha kaam aata hai, toh wo kyu nahi karegi? Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na.."

(Stop nepotism. Give other people a chance to work too. Only a select group of star kids get work. Look outside, there are others too. Tina is open to work. If she gets work, she will do it. She is also very fond of working).

Adding further she said "Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge." (How many times will you see the same actor?)."

Tina Ahuja made her debut in acting with the romantic comedy Second Hand Husband in 2015. Govinda's wife Sunita also shared her daughter Tina's desire to work and how people were scared that her father would come on her film sets to boss everyone.

Sunita's statements didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed her for milking the nepotism debate.

Taking to social media, netizens wrote:

A user wrote, "She's calling herself an outside now? Hypocrisy.."

Another wrote, "Is she pointing towards Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt favouritism."

Sunita also addressed rumours about Tina quitting the Bollywood industry. Denying the claims, her mother said, "Why do people say this, I don't understand. Why would a kid who was born in the industry, leave it? She did a podcast recently, usi mai kuch aagaya tha."

Govinda and Sunita's son Yash is all set to make his debut

Speaking about her son's debut, Sunita replied, "I told my son to not copy his father, Govinda, make your own style. Do your own acting and dancing, I don't want people to compare you with Govinda. I know that the industry and fans will try to draw comparisons. He (Govinda) had his own 90s style and he will have his 2025 style."