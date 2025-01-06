Golden Globes 2025:Nicole Kidman steals the spotlight with namaste, flying kisses on the red carpet; viral video melts hearts

The year 2025 kicked off with the 82nd Golden Globes red carpet, the event was graced by who's who of Hollywood. However, it was Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman, who made a head-turning appearance at the event. She opted for a stunning outfit and her hourglass figure and face card made her set apart from all others at the event.

What did Nichole wear?

Nicole wore a one-shoulder backless Balenciaga Couture gown.

As she walked toward the paparazzi, Nicole greeted them with flying kisses, exuding charm and elegance. She then folded her hands to do a namaste, a gesture of respect, and she then waved at her fans.

Her desi touch on the Videshi red carpet, wowed fans.

Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the evening honours talents in film and television, with Netflix leading the nominations across both mediums. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the evening.

Nicole Kidman was nominated at Golden Globes 2025 in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in the Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Babygirl.

The category also features Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

Other stars dazzling at the event include Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and others.

Earlier, Nicole Kidman talked about her character in Babygirl in an interview with W magazine. The actress said, "It captivated me; it didn't scare me. Yes, there's sex, but it's existential in its crisis for this character: A woman's having an exploration of who she is at this particular age, in this relationship—the different roles that she plays, her desire to hold on to her power and then relinquish it. It's very honest, which I love.

‘I'm still grieving my mom,’ a tearful Nicole Kidman said at the Palm Springs film festival, dedicating her award to her late mother pic.twitter.com/6GgMquseEP — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) January 5, 2025

Praising Babygirl's writer-director Halina Reijn, Nicole Kidman added, "Halina has taken that genre of 90s sexual thrillers and subverted it and made it her own. This is her third film as a director, but as an actress, she worked with Belgian theatre director Ivo van Hove quite a lot. She's incredibly rigorous in terms of performance and commitment. She wrote it, she's directed it, and she basically could play every role in it."