Sunita Ahuja is never the one to mince her words. Govinda's wife has recently spilled the beans on the accidental firing that injured Govinda and landed him in the hospital. Sunita said that it was her driver who called her up and told her that Govinda had sustained a bullet injury. The star wife said that she feared someone might have shot him and asked the same to the driver.

However, when the driver said that no one shot at him and gave the phone to Govinda, she was quick to ask if he had shot himself. Sunita said that she never panics and didn't get overwhelmed in this situation also. Ahuja said that the only thing she feared was that the superstar might suffer a heart attack.

Sunita recalls the incident

"My driver calls me saying, 'Sahab ko goli lag gayi' (Sir has been shot). I said 'lagi ya kisine maar di?' (Did he shoot himself or someone shot at him?) That's when he said, 'revolver rakh rahe the, gir gaya' (the revolver fell when he was keeping it away). Then Govinda spoke to me saying 'goli lag gaya'," Sunita told HT.

"I told him, 'Tumne kahi khud toh nahi maar diya' (Did you shoot yourself)? He said, 'Abhi bhi mazak soojha raha hai' (You are still joking)? That's when I told him not to panic and calm down. I feared he might get a heart attack. I called Tina, who was at home, and told her not to panic and take him to the hospital. I never panic in any situation," she further added.

There were many conspiracy theories floating around Govinda's bullet injury. However, the actor had later clarified in his statement that it was an accident and that there was nothing more to it.